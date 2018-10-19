Peterborough-area residents encouraged to cut water consumption by 10%

Water levels remain low on rivers, lakes and streams in the Peterborough-area.

According to Otonabee Region Conservation Authority (ORCA), precipitation receipts are below normal throughout the watershed. Municipalities, residents and businesses are encouraged to reduce water consumption by 10 per cent.

“The Otonabee Region water response team determined that the Level 1 low water condition will remain in effect for the Otonabee Region watershed until further notice,” said Dan Marinigh, chief administrative officer for ORCA.

According to ORCA, 60 per cent of August’s precipitation was received in two rainfall events, but September was very dry. Less than 12 millimetres of rain was recorded in September at Peterborough Airport, which is more than 60 millimetres below average.

At Trent University, only 35 per cent of normal rainfall was recorded in September.

The flow rate on Jackson Creek in Peterborough was 29 per cent of the historical average in September, while the Ouse River in Norwood, Ont., was at 35 per cent of the historical average.

“Water is a shared resource and we all have a part to play in water conservation,” said Marinigh. “As the colder months approach, there are a few things that homeowners can do to reduce the amount of water used every day which will lessen the stress on our water resources and help lower overall household costs.”

ORCA suggests residents do the following to conserve water:

Winterize outdoor spigots (water pipes) to ensure that they don’t burst

Insulate hot water pipes in unheated areas

Repair leaks in the bathroom or kitchen promptly

Use an aerator and/or water flow reducer in your sink faucet

Install water-efficient appliances

ORCA analyzes watershed conditions on a monthly basis and makes determinations based on the data from the preceding three-months.