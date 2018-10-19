Advance voters turn out in record numbers in Winnipeg

If the advance polls are any indication, there’s a lot of interest in Winnipeg’s civic election.

With one day of advance voting remaining, the city said Friday it has already seen record-breaking numbers of advance voters: about 39,500 so far, eclipsing the 2014 high of 30,619.

The city’s senior election official, Marc Lemoine, said attempts to simplify the process might have contributed to the positive results.

READ MORE: Winnipeggers taking advantage of advance polls

“We implemented several new measures this year to make advance voting as convenient and easy as possible,” said Lemoine.

“From polling stations at malls across the city to new technology such as poll pads and additional automatic voting machines, our goal was to simplify the process, reduce wait times, and improve service for people casting a ballot.”

“We’re very pleased with all of the positive feedback we’ve received so far,” he added. “And, of course, we want to encourage all eligible voters who have not yet voted to cast their ballots next week.”

Election Day is Wednesday, and polls will be open across the city from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition to voting for mayor, city councillors and school trustees, voters will be asked if they support the opening of Winnipeg’s iconic Portage and Main intersection to pedestrian traffic.

WATCH: Winnipeg votes Oct. 24: who will be on your ballot