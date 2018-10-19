Man charged with stunt driving in Wasaga Beach

A man from Hanover has been charged with stunt driving in Wasaga Beach, police say.

According to Huronia West OPP, on Thursday at around 11 a.m., officers were conducting radar checks on County Road 7.

Police say officers recorded a vehicle driving more than 135 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

Officers say, as a result, a 19-year-old man from Hanover has been charged with driving a motor vehicle performing a stunt and failing to surrender an insurance card.

According to police, the accused is scheduled to appear in an Ontario Court of Justice on Nov. 20.