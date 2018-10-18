Bomber great auctioning off Ring of Honour jersey to pay for visits to sick son

Gerry James, one of the all-time greats in the history of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, is selling his coveted Ring of Honour jersey in order to visit his sick son.

“A jersey is just a jersey — my son’s life is a little more important than that,” said James.

The running back spent a decade in blue and gold, and he’s one of the select few chosen to be inducted into the Ring of Honour.

Today, the 83-year-old lives on Vancouver Island.

James’ son has been in hospital suffering from a serious infection that will require skin replacement surgery. The former football player is looking to sell his Ring of Honour jersey to cover some of his travel expenses to and from Victoria so he can visit his son.

James said his son’s health was uncertain for a time, and it has cost him about $50 to $60 per trip, which he does two or three times a week.

“It builds up,” James said. “To offset the costs of travel and some of the other stuff we’ve been supplying for him would be helpful to us.”

“It’s hard. It was and it still is. We’ve discovered a lot of things about ourselves and our commitment to our son,” he added.

James also spent time in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs and is looking to sell his hockey sweater.

When asked if he had considered starting a GoFundMe, James brushed it off.

“I don’t know how that works. I’m not a technical guy, and my wife and I don’t think we should go to the public and try to raise money,” James said.

Anyone interested in helping out can call James at 250-468-1574.