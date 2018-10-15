‘It was kind of a whirlwind experience’: Winnipeg’s Geoff Gray back from NFL after signing with Blue Bombers

Who says you can’t go home again?

Former Manitoba Bisons offensive lineman Geoff Gray signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers through the 2020 season. Instead of waiting for another NFL offer, the 24-year-old decided the time was right to put on the blue and gold.

“Winnipeg is a place where I grew up obviously,” Gray said. “I just want to get to a football situation where I feel a little more stable and comfortable and something I could really move forward with. Definitely appreciate my time in the NFL, but this is really long-term, a place where I’d like to be.”

RELATED: Bombers agree to terms with Winnipeg-born Geoff Gray

After being named the Canada West conference’s top offensive lineman, the Bombers selected Gray with the eighth overall pick in the 2017 CFL Draft. He had brief stints with the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, and Cleveland Browns before getting released in August when he had a tryout with the Seattle Seahawks.

“It was a bit of, not a bumpy road, but lots of changes,” Gray said.

“It was lots of moving around. It’s pretty crazy to be in three different states in a whole other country for within basically four months, so it was kind of a whirlwind experience.”

WATCH: Raw Geoff Gray Media Conference

Although he’s signed for two more seasons after this one, he will have a window to try out for NFL teams entering the option year on his contract following the 2019 campaign.

“It’s so far down the road,” Gray said. “Really my focus is with the team right now and just get back to playing football and playing well. It’s been a long time since I’ve really, like played through a full season, so it’s not really worrying about it one way or another at this point.”

RELATED: Cleveland Browns waive former Manitoba Bisons lineman Geoff Gray

As he demonstrated on a unicycle on his pro day back in 2017, the six-foot-six, 310-pounder is very agile for his size and can play multiple positions along the offensive line. With only two games left in the season, barring injury, it’s unlikely he plays this season, but it’ll give Gray a chance to learn the system to get a leg up for next year.

“I’m happy with whatever role it will be,” he said.

“It is a little late into the season to be signing historically and all that, but I’d just like to get in with the team to contribute to winning however I can.”