Bombers agree to terms with Winnipeg-born Geoff Gray

Geoff Gray is coming home.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Monday morning that they’ve agreed to terms with Winnipeg-born offensive lineman Gray, who was selected eighth overall in the 2017 CFL draft.

The 6’6″, 310-lb Gray spent the past season in the NFL, with Green Bay, Cleveland, and the New York Jets.

“I look forward to being able to play at home in front of family and friends,” said Gray.

“It’s rare to be able to play professional football where you grew up, and in the same stadium with many fond memories from university football.”

Gray’s decorated career with the University of Manitoba, prior to going pro, included all-star nods and the 2017 Canada West Outstanding Down Lineman of the Year.

“When we selected Geoff, we knew there would be a period of time, at best, where he would be exploring NFL options. We’re very glad he’s chosen to return to Canada and begin his CFL career.”

