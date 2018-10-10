‘Coming up here was so different’: Bombers Hall of Famer Robert Gordon

The Blue and Gold were dressed to impress Tuesday night at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Legacy Gala Dinner downtown.

Former Blue Bombers receiver Robert Gordon and team president Bob Miles were inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame.

Gordon played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from 1999-2004 and caught 288 passes for 4,474 yards and 20 touchdowns which ranked him ninth in both categories on the team’s all-time list at the time of his retirement. Prior to joining Winnipeg, the now 50-year-old native of Detroit, Michigan split his first seven years in the CFL with the Ottawa Renegades, Toronto Argonauts, BC Lions, and Edmonton Eskimos.

Gordon was a two-time CFL Eastern All Star in 1999 and 2000 with the Blue Bombers and during his career played with two of the greatest receivers in league history, Milt Stegall, and Geroy Simon.

He told Christian Aumell on the 680 CJOB Sports Show prior to Tuesday’s finner that his connection to the city extended far beyond what happened on the turf at Canad Inns Stadium.

“My oldest son started school here. He’s 24 now. My other son took his first steps on the field. I proposed to my wife here,” Gordon said.

“I stayed here in the off-season and everywhere I went, people noticed me and that was cool. Coming from Florida, and coming up here was so different. There were warm hearts around me.”

‘Builder’ Bob Miles originally joined the Blue Bombers board in 1992 and took over as team president from 1999-2002.

His background in finance served him well as Miles took over the wheel of a franchise that was teetering on collapse, just as the league was struggling with unhealthy franchises in constant need of bailouts.

“The CFL Board of Governors were tired of it and we were tired of it as well,” Miles told the 680 CJOB Sports Show prior to Tuesday’s dinner. “Our issue was that the support we needed from the city and province (to keep the team functional) was contingent on the CFL being there. We had long nights discussing it, and finally, we got a deal done where they came on board. The corporations came on board fantastically, and then the fans came back and that was super, too.”

The Blue Bomber Hall of Fame was established in 1984 and Gordon becomes the 103rd player and Miles the 58th builder to be recognized for their contributions to the Winnipeg Football Club.

