The Canadian Football Hall of Fame announces 2018 inductees

The Canadian Football Hall of Fame announced its 2018 inductees Wednesday evening as part of Mark’s CFL Week in Winnipeg.

Four former CFL stars lead the way in the Professional Player category. Scott Flory, Brent Johnson, Barron Miles and Hank Ilesic joined the select company of CFL Hall of Famers.

Flory was an All-Canadian nine times during his 15 years as an offensive lineman in Montreal.

Johnson was twice named the best Canadian in the CFL during his 11 years with B.C. and is the Lions’ all-time leader in sacks with 89.

Miles was a six-time All-Canadian defensive back with B.C. and Montreal. He had 66 interceptions and an all-time record 13 blocked kicks during his career. Miles was also the defensive backs coach with the Blue Bombers in 2015.

Ilesic joined the Edmonton Eskimos as a 17-year-old in 1977 and went on to become one of the best punters in CFL history, earning All-Canadian honors on eight occasions.

Also named to the Hall as Amateurs were Frank Cosentino and Paul Brule.

Cosentino is a former CFL quarterback who won 2 Vanier Cups as a coach. Brule had a spectacular college career as a running back at St. Francis Xavier before spending four years as a pro with the Blue Bombers from 1968-71.

Named to the Hall in the Veterans category was the late Tom Hugo, who made seven consecutive all-star teams while serving as an offensive lineman and linebacker with the Montreal Alouettes in the 1950s.