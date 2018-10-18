Antoine Morand named captain of Halifax Mooseheads

An NHL second-round draft pick who’s hoisted the Memorial Cup will wear the “C” for the Halifax Mooseheads this year.

Antoine Morand, an 185-pound right shooting centre from Mercier, Que., was named captain on Wednesday.

“I got chosen as captain but a ton of guys could have also been (named captain),” Morand said. “For me and the others it doesn’t change anything, the leaders are still going to lead and we’ll just make sure that everybody is involved.”

Morand joined the Herd in June after being traded from the Memorial Cup-winning Acadie-Bathurst Titan a few days after the team’s monumental achievement.

He currently has a team-high 14 points in nine games.

Samuel Asselin, Jared McIsaac, Joel Bishop and Benoit-Oliver Groulx were all named alternates.

The Mooseheads have started the season with an impressive 9-2 record, with all their victories coming on the road.

The Herd will host their home opener on Oct. 27 against the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles.