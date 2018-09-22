Halifax Mooseheads defeat Saint John Sea Dogs 5-4 in Friday season opener

The Halifax Mooseheads started their Memorial Cup hosting season on a high note, defeating the hometown Saint John Sea Dogs 5-4 in overtime Friday night.

Blueliner Patty Kyte scored from behind the goal line less than two minutes into the extra frame to give the Mooseheads their first win of the season.

READ MORE: Halifax Mooseheads name Eric Veilleux as head coach

The Herd took an early two-goal lead, with goals from Arnaud Durandeau and Gavin Hart before the midway point of the first.

They had the lead cut in half in the second, thanks to a nice move from the Sea Dogs’ Robbie Burt on a breakaway. Brady Burns tied it up for the Sea Dogs just 2:22 into the third.

The Mooseheads later took the lead twice in the third, only to have their Maritime rivals respond with goals of their own.

WATCH: Hockey fans gather to send off Acadie-Bathurst Titan ahead of Memorial Cup

Alexis Gravel made 34 stops for Halifax, while Alex D’Orio stopped 31 of 36 shots.

HIGHLIGHTS: Mooseheads 5 – Sea Dogs 4 OT#GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/lviv8yJVaB — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) September 22, 2018

The Herd will look for some early-season redemption against the Charlottetown Islanders Saturday on the road. The Islanders swept the seven-game against the Mooseheads, leading to the firing of former head coach Jim Midgley.

The Islanders won their season opener Friday night 4-2 against the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles.