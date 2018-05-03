Halifax Mooseheads name Eric Veilleux as head coach

The Halifax Mooseheads have chosen their new bench boss.

Team officials announced Thursday that Eric Veilleux will lead the club into their 2018-19 Memorial Cup run.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity,” the 46-year-old said in a statement. “Knowing the high standards the Mooseheads have always had and just to get the call from them expressing their interest was an honour for me.”

Veilleux is coming to Halifax after two seasons as head coach of Colorado Avalanche’s AHL affiliate San Antonio Rampage.

The Quebec City native is a former CHL Coach of the Year and a Memorial Cup champion. He also led his teams to three Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) President Cup finals appearances.

Veilleux holds a 347-208-45 record in the QMJHL. He will be the 11th head coach in franchise history.

Veilleux replaces Jim Midgley, who was fired by the team last month after a disappointing playoff run. Midgley was only on the job for less than a year.

The Halifax Mooseheads won hosting rights to the 2019 Memorial Cup earlier in April. The national championship will be played May 17-26, 2019, at the Scotiabank Centre and feature the host team Mooseheads, along with the champions of the QMJHL, Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.