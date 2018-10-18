Police arrest 4 youths in Waterloo assault

A quartet of youths was arrested after another youth was assaulted near Bluevale Collegiate in Waterloo last weekend.

Police say that on Saturday night at around 11 p.m., they found a male with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital and has since been released.

Police have arrested four youths on a charge of assault causing bodily. One of the four was also charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say this was not a random act as the victim knew his alleged assailants.

Although police say that there will be no further arrests in the case, they are still investigating.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is being asked to call Waterloo Regional Police North Division at 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).