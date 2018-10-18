Looking for a job? The Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service is looking for you

The Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service is hiring a lot of police officers.

Right now it has 24 members. In the next five years, it expects to need an additional 25 and that could quadruple over the next decade.

Const. Willy Big Smoke credits the need for more officers to the new development near the southwest ring road.

“Depending on the growth, we’re probably going to need 100 people in 10 years,” Big Smoke said.

The police service was just one of 68 employers recruiting at the Indigenous Fall Job Fair in Calgary on Thursday.

It was put on by the group Aboriginal Futures, which helps Indigenous people in urban areas get training, education and employment.

Employers at the event included those from fields such as health, education, justice and housing.

Spirit Staffing & Consulting told Global News Indigenous people may have traditionally faced some challenges when it came to employment, but that has changed.

“It’s about diversity. We all have something in our background we’re coming from and we all bring something different to the table,” Amber Boyd said.

“When we bring that, society and our work gets better and so does our workplace.”

The Tsuut’tina Nation Police Service also hopes to hire Indigenous police officers, but every applicant who meets the criteria necessary, will be considered for jobs.