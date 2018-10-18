Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir, Patrick Chan and more bring Thank You Canada Tour to Lethbridge

Some of the biggest names in Canadian figure skating hit the ice at the ENMAX Centre on Wednesday night.

The cross-country “Thank You Canada Tour” was initiated by five-time Olympic medalists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, after they credited their gold-medal performance in PyeongChang Games this past February to fans.

Before the show started, fans said they couldn’t wait to see the duo in person.

“I watched them both at the Olympics, and they were absolutely perfect. Just perfect,” Sharen Philpott said. “The unison of the two of them together — it’s as if they’re just one person. That’s what I really want to see.”

In addition to the most decorated Canadian Ice Dance duo, Olympic medalists Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Kaitlyn Weaver, Andrew Poje and Elvis Stojko also among the on-ice performers.

The tour is in the midst of its 29 performances in 27 locations across Canada from Abbotsford, B.C. to St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.