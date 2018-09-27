Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir hit the road across Canada to give back to fans

When five-time Olympic medalists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won Olympic figure skating gold at the PyeongChang Games in February, they credited the win to their fans.

So the pair, who’ve been skating together for 20 years, decided on a unique way to say thanks, organizing a Thank You Canada Tour to entertain their fans across the country.

“We’re really hoping to present figure skating in a different way, in the entertainment realm, and bring new aspects to life and hopefully make it a fun-filled show for everyone across the country,” Virtue explained while on a break from rehearsals at the Bill Durnan Arena in Côte-des-Neiges.

Other medal-winning Olympic figure skaters — both retired and current — will join them. They include Patrick Chan, Elvis Stojko, Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, Kaetlyn Osmond, Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje.

Stojko says fan support plays a huge role is any success.

“When you’re there to represent your country and hold that flag up or wrap it around your neck, the sense of pride, all of those things together, you use whatever fuel you need to get the job done,” he stressed.

There will be 29 performances in 27 locations from Abbotsford, British Columbia to St. Johns, Newfoundland. The only Quebec performance is in Quebec City, November 10.

This kind of show is different from anything many of the fans have ever seen.

“Well, I think the fans will find that there’s a lot more dancing in this show,” Moir laughed.

There won’t be many solos. Instead, the group will often be on the ice together.

“And some audience engagement,” Virtue grinned. “We’re gonna get them outta their seats and get them moving and get everyone involved in a flash mob dance, so we can’t wait.”

Preparation for this is harder than what some of the athletes are used to.

“Absolutely,” agreed Chan. “I think the demand in terms of our individual numbers in the show that we’re bringing to the table together with the group, numbers that we have to do are quite complex.”

The three-time Olympic medalist thinks the experience will make him an even better skater.

The shows kick off October 5 in Abbotsford, BC and end November 24 in St. Johns, Newfoundland.