Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir to make stop in Barrie during cross-country Thank you Canada tour
Decorated Olympic ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are scheduled to make a stop in Barrie during their Thank You Canada Tour on Oct. 31.
Virtue and Moir have been skating as a pair for 20 years, and together have won five Olympic medals for ice dance, and the hearts of millions of Canadians.
According to the tour’s website, other well-known Canadian figure skaters and ice dancers, including Patrick Chan, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko, are scheduled to perform.
READ MORE: Cross-country figure skating tour to pay tribute to Canada
The tour will begin on Oct. 5 in Abbotsford, B.C., and includes stops in 30 cities across the country before ending in St. John’s, Nfld.
Barrie residents will have a chance to see the pair when they stop at the Barrie Molson Centre.
Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, June 8.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.