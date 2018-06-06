Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir to make stop in Barrie during cross-country Thank you Canada tour

Decorated Olympic ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are scheduled to make a stop in Barrie during their Thank You Canada Tour on Oct. 31.

Virtue and Moir have been skating as a pair for 20 years, and together have won five Olympic medals for ice dance, and the hearts of millions of Canadians.

According to the tour’s website, other well-known Canadian figure skaters and ice dancers, including Patrick Chan, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko, are scheduled to perform.

LOOKOUT CANADIANS! The Thank You Canada Tour is coming to a city near you this Oct/Nov … and we simply cannot wait! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/LlmGo6Ivls — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) June 5, 2018

The tour will begin on Oct. 5 in Abbotsford, B.C., and includes stops in 30 cities across the country before ending in St. John’s, Nfld.

Barrie residents will have a chance to see the pair when they stop at the Barrie Molson Centre.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, June 8.