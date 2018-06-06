Canada
June 6, 2018 12:16 pm

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir to make stop in Barrie during cross-country Thank you Canada tour

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Decorated Olympian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will make a stop in Barrie on their cross-country 'Thank-you Canada' tour.

Decorated Olympic ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are scheduled to make a stop in Barrie during their Thank You Canada Tour on Oct. 31.

Virtue and Moir have been skating as a pair for 20 years, and together have won five Olympic medals for ice dance, and the hearts of millions of Canadians.

According to the tour’s website, other well-known Canadian figure skaters and ice dancers, including Patrick Chan, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko, are scheduled to perform.

The tour will begin on Oct. 5 in Abbotsford, B.C., and includes stops in 30 cities across the country before ending in St. John’s, Nfld.

Barrie residents will have a chance to see the pair when they stop at the Barrie Molson Centre.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, June 8.

