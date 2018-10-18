Nearly 1,500 customers without power in northwest London

It’s a dark start to the day for scattered pockets of residents in London’s northwest end.

London Hydro reported Thursday morning that nearly 1,500 customers were without power. The largest outage is south of Western University in an area bordered by Wonderland Road North, Sarnia Road, Western Road and Oxford Street West.

It’s not known what caused the outages and 980 CFPL has contacted London Hydro for further information.

London Hydro estimates power will be restored around 12 p.m. Thursday.

Drivers are reminded to treat all intersections where traffic lights aren’t functioning as four-way stops and to proceed through them with caution.