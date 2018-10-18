Canada
October 18, 2018 7:38 am

Kingston police officer places 2nd at Police Equestrian Championships

By Videographer  Global News
Kingston Police Constable, Sarah Groenewegen poses with Murney during the trip to the North American Police Equestrian Championships last weekend.

Photo Courtesy: Kingston Police
One of Kingston’s two mounted units made their way to western New York last weekend to take part in the North American Police Equestrian Championships in Hamburg.

Const. Sarah Groenewegen and Murney finished in second place in uniform class, and 7th in another category.

According to its website, the North American Police Equestrian Council “provides an opportunity for law enforcement officials across North America to put their skills to the test.”

“Bringing officer and horse together to display their trust and confidence to the public we are sworn to protect,” the website adds.

