Kelowna RCMP searching for suspect, vehicle in brazen daytime break and enter

Police in the Central Okanagan are searching for a silver, four-door sedan they believe is linked to a daytime residential break-and-enter in Kelowna this morning.

At approximately 11 a.m., police say they received a report of a residential alarm in Rutland, with the homeowner discovering that his house had been broken into. Police say they arrived and conducted a search of the scene.

“After conducting a review of the home’s video surveillance system, investigators have obtained images of both the break-and-enter suspect, who clearly took steps to disguise their identity, and a vehicle they believe to be associated to that suspect,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “We are asking the general public to call police immediately if they spot this suspect vehicle in their community. RCMP also urge the public not to approach this vehicle or any of its occupants.”

The suspect is believed to be a male. The home surveillance system captured the suspect wearing black or dark coloured baggy pants, a black hoodie with what appears to be a white ‘Metal Mulisha logo, a pair of black gloves, a pair of tinted ski goggles and a red bandana over his face.

The suspect vehicle is an older model, silver 4-door sedan, with winter tires on steel rims and notable damage to the driver’s side front door.

If you spot the suspect vehicle, or you have any information that may assist police in their investigation, you are asked to contact Cst. Regan Donahue of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.