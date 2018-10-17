RCMP in N.B. arrest two men in connection with suspected break-and-enter

RCMP in New Brunswick have charged two men in connection with a break and enter in Breadalbane, N.B.

Officers responded to a report of a break-in on Shore Road just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The homeowner woke up to find a masked intruder in his house, police said.

The suspect and another person who was on the property fled in a vehicle.

According to police, the homeowner was able to get the vehicle’s licence plate and call authorities.

Two men were arrested a short time later by the St. George RCMP with help from the Saint John Police Force.

Carlos Medrano, 18, of Willow Grove, has been charged with break and enter and failing to comply with conditions of a court. He appeared in court on Oct. 16 and has been remanded until a bail hearing on Oct. 18.

Kurtis Underhill, 24, of Saint John, has been charged with break and enter and being disguised with intent to commit an indictable offence. He appeared in court on Oct. 16 and was released on strict conditions. He is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 20.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.