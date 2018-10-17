RCMP investigate reports woman tried to abduct 5-year-old girl at Sherwood Park school

On Tuesday afternoon, Strathcona County RCMP were called about an alleged attempted abduction at Jean Vanier Catholic School.

Officers responded to the school in Sherwood Park at about 2:11 p.m.

A five-year-old girl said she was approached by a woman she didn’t know during lunch recess near the school playground. The little girl said the woman pulled her towards a vehicle but she ran away and was not injured.

RCMP stressed they’re still investigating and are “continuing to verify all details that have been provided.”

Const. Chantelle Kelly said investigators are knocking on doors in the area.

“We’re encouraging people to come forward if they have video surveillance within the school area or if they’ve seen something suspicious yesterday (Tuesday),” Kelly said. “Also, if anyone out there was involved in this, and can provide an explanation as to what occurred, [that] they come forward too, just so we can actually determine what happened.”

Anyone who has video surveillance near the school at that time or witnessed anything is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741.

The Elk Island Catholic School District is working with RCMP and investigating the incident.

“The RCMP are urging the public not to fuel public panic about this situation by posting on social media and allow us to conduct our investigation,” Insp. Beth Leatherdale said.

Kelly is also asking members of the public to careful they share on social media.

“We’re just seeing details with regards to descriptions that we haven’t been able to verify as of yet,” Kelly said. “We’re getting lots of different information from different people that were there at the time, and we’re not able to come out with specific details of the vehicle, or specific descriptions of the female that might have been involved, or exactly what happened.”

Kelly said once those details are confirmed, they will be released.

Elk Island Public Schools sent a letter home to parents advising them of the incident at Jean Vanier school.

The board said “incidents of this kind provide an important opportunity to speak with your children about standard personal safety measures that we can all follow.”