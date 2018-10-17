Pair of Kitchener Rangers selected to play for Canada at World U-17 Challenge

Two members of the Kitchener Rangers will play for Canada at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Defenceman Donovan Sebrango and right winger Reid Valade have both been selected to suit up for Canada in the tournament.

Both rookies have appeared in all nine games with the Rangers this season with Sebrango recording three assists and Valade getting a helper as well.

There were 57 CHL players selected to play in the tournament for three Canadian teams: Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red, and Team Canada White.

Those three teams will face squads from the Czech Republic, Finland, Russia, Sweden and the United States.

Of the 66 players who will dress for Canada, 27 came from the OHL, while 16 are from the WHL and 14 others are from the QMJHL.

Cambridge netminder Tristan Lennox, who plays for the Milton Icehawks of the OJHL, has also been selected.

The tournament runs Nov. 3-10 in Harbour Station in Saint John and Quispamsis, N.B.