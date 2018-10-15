Kitchener Rangers finish road swing with disappointing 1-2 record

Damien Giroux’s late third period goal lifted the Saginaw Spirit over the Kitchener Rangers 2-1.

Nicholas Porco also scored for Saginaw (6-2-1).

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers fall to Sudbury Wolves in overtime

Joseph Garreffa replied for the Rangers (5-2-2).

SATURDAY: Kitchener Rangers double up Flint Firebirds

Riley Damiani and Jonathan Yantsis each scored twice as the Kitchener Rangers handed the struggling Flint Firebirds their ninth straight loss 6-3.

Greg Meireles and Nick McHugh also scored for the Rangers (5-1-2).

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers deal pair of picks to Sudbury Wolves for Alexey Lipanov

C.J. Clarke, Connor Roberts and Eric Uba replied for Flint (0-9-0).

FRIDAY: Kitchener Rangers can’t slow as Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

Barrett Hayton had a goal and an assist and Matthew Villalta made 27 saves as Sault Ste. Marie topped Kitchener 4-1.

Mac Hollowell, Cole MacKay and Keeghan Howdeshell also scored for the Greyhounds (5-3-1). Morgan Frost added three assists. Rickard Hugg replied for the Rangers (4-1-2).

Luke Richardson kicked out 26 shots for Kitchener.