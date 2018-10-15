kitchener rangers
October 15, 2018 9:35 am

Kitchener Rangers finish road swing with disappointing 1-2 record

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

Damien Giroux’s late third period goal lifted the Saginaw Spirit over the Kitchener Rangers 2-1.

Nicholas Porco also scored for Saginaw (6-2-1).

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers fall to Sudbury Wolves in overtime

Joseph Garreffa replied for the Rangers (5-2-2).

SATURDAY: Kitchener Rangers double up Flint Firebirds

Story continues below

Riley Damiani and Jonathan Yantsis each scored twice as the Kitchener Rangers handed the struggling Flint Firebirds their ninth straight loss 6-3.

Greg Meireles and Nick McHugh also scored for the Rangers (5-1-2).

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers deal pair of picks to Sudbury Wolves for Alexey Lipanov

C.J. Clarke, Connor Roberts and Eric Uba replied for Flint (0-9-0).

FRIDAY: Kitchener Rangers can’t slow as Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

Barrett Hayton had a goal and an assist and Matthew Villalta made 27 saves as Sault Ste. Marie topped Kitchener 4-1.

Mac Hollowell, Cole MacKay and Keeghan Howdeshell also scored for the Greyhounds (5-3-1). Morgan Frost added three assists. Rickard Hugg replied for the Rangers (4-1-2).

Luke Richardson kicked out 26 shots for Kitchener.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
kitchener rangers
Kitchener Rangers Flint Firebirds
Kitchener Rangers highlights
Kitchener Rangers Soo Greyhounds
ohlrangers highlights

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News