Two arrested in shooting near north-end Toronto library

A 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man have been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting near a library last month, Toronto police say.

Police and paramedics were called to the York Woods Library branch on Finch Avenue West, west of Sentinel Road, at around 7 p.m. on Sept 19 after a man with gunshot wounds came into the library.

Police said that prior to the shooting, the 26-year-old victim was approached and confronted by a man in the area of Finch Avenue West and Tobermory Drive.

READ MORE: Man in life-threatening condition after shooting near north-end Toronto library

A boy intervened in the confrontation, shot him once in the chest, and ran away.

The victim was rushed to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre by paramedics with a police escort in life-threatening condition.

Police said two suspects were arrested on Tuesday after officers executed search warrants at four addresses connected to them.

Investigators also say those searches yielded a gun, a large quantity of marijuana, along with what they described as “distinctive” clothing worn at the time of the shooting.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, faces 11 criminal counts. The 20-year-old, Christopher Palmer, faces 15 counts.

The charges against them include attempted murder, aggravated assault, drug possession and firearms charges.

Both are expected to make an appearance in court on Wednesday.

— With files from Nick Westoll