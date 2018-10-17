Two arrested in shooting near north-end Toronto library

A 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man have been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting near a library last month, Toronto police say.
Police and paramedics were called to the York Woods Library branch on Finch Avenue West, west of Sentinel Road, at around 7 p.m. on Sept 19 after a man with gunshot wounds came into the library.
Police said that prior to the shooting, the 26-year-old victim was approached and confronted by a man in the area of Finch Avenue West and Tobermory Drive.
A boy intervened in the confrontation, shot him once in the chest, and ran away.
The victim was rushed to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre by paramedics with a police escort in life-threatening condition.
Police said two suspects were arrested on Tuesday after officers executed search warrants at four addresses connected to them.
Investigators also say those searches yielded a gun, a large quantity of marijuana, along with what they described as “distinctive” clothing worn at the time of the shooting.
The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, faces 11 criminal counts. The 20-year-old, Christopher Palmer, faces 15 counts.
The charges against them include attempted murder, aggravated assault, drug possession and firearms charges.
Both are expected to make an appearance in court on Wednesday.
— With files from Nick Westoll
