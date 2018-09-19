Man in life-threatening condition after shooting near north-end Toronto library

Officials say a man has critical injuries after a shooting outside of a library in Toronto‘s north end Wednesday evening.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to the York Woods Library on Finch Avenue West, west of Sentinel Road, at around 7:05 p.m. after a man with gunshot wounds came into the library. Police said the shooting happened nearby.

The man was rushed to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre by paramedics with a police escort in life-threatening condition.

Shooting:

Finch Ave/ Tobermory Dr.

Reports that a man has been shot.

He is conscious and breathing, but injuries are reportedly serious.

Our units are not yet OS, but they are responding. Will update.@TPS31Div #GO1739123^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) September 19, 2018

Police said three males were seen running away from the scene and it’s believed they are suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Update:

Shooing scene located near Public library. No other victims.

3 males seen fleeing the area on foot believed to be possible suspects.

Anyone with info please call. @TPS31Div #GO1739123^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) September 19, 2018