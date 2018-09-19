Man in life-threatening condition after shooting near north-end Toronto library
Officials say a man has critical injuries after a shooting outside of a library in Toronto‘s north end Wednesday evening.
Toronto police and paramedics were called to the York Woods Library on Finch Avenue West, west of Sentinel Road, at around 7:05 p.m. after a man with gunshot wounds came into the library. Police said the shooting happened nearby.
The man was rushed to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre by paramedics with a police escort in life-threatening condition.
Police said three males were seen running away from the scene and it’s believed they are suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.