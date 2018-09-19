Crime
September 19, 2018 7:56 pm

Man in life-threatening condition after shooting near north-end Toronto library

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Toronto police were called to the York Woods library after 7 p.m. on Friday after a man with gunshot wounds walked in.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Officials say a man has critical injuries after a shooting outside of a library in Toronto‘s north end Wednesday evening.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to the York Woods Library on Finch Avenue West, west of Sentinel Road, at around 7:05 p.m. after a man with gunshot wounds came into the library. Police said the shooting happened nearby.

The man was rushed to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre by paramedics with a police escort in life-threatening condition.

Police said three males were seen running away from the scene and it’s believed they are suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Finch Avenue West
North York
Tobermory Drive
Toronto crime
Toronto gun violence
Toronto Police
Toronto shooting
Toronto shootings
York Woods Library

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News