Barrie man charged after collision in New Tecumseth

A man from Barrie has been charged after a collision in New Tecumseth, police say.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, on June 8 just after 12:30 a.m., officers received a report of a serious collision on the 5th Line, just east of County Road 10.

Police say a westbound Nissan with three passengers collided head-on with a Ford Escape which was travelling east on the 5th Line.

Officers say the driver was the lone occupant of the Ford Escape.

According to police, on Saturday, following an investigation, officers arrested the driver of the westbound vehicle.

Police say a 20-year-old man from Barrie has been charged with three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Officers say the accused was released on a promise to appear with undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Bradford on Nov. 15.