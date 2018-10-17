Crime
October 17, 2018 12:42 pm

Barrie man charged after collision in New Tecumseth

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

A man from Barrie has been charged after a collision in New Tecumseth, police say.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, on June 8 just after 12:30 a.m., officers received a report of a serious collision on the 5th Line, just east of County Road 10.

Police say a westbound Nissan with three passengers collided head-on with a Ford Escape which was travelling east on the 5th Line.

Officers say the driver was the lone occupant of the Ford Escape.

READ MORE: OPP officer charged with domestic assault

According to police, on Saturday, following an investigation, officers arrested the driver of the westbound vehicle.

Police say a 20-year-old man from Barrie has been charged with three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Officers say the accused was released on a promise to appear with undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Bradford on Nov. 15.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
5th Line
Barrie Man
County Road 10
Head On Collision
New Tecumseth
Nottawasaga OPP
Ontario Provincial Police
Serious collision

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News