Early-morning police raid at north Point Douglas house

Police arrived on scene at a north Point Douglas residence around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, after receiving a call about a man with a firearm.

The occupants of the house, in the 100 block of Lisgar Avenue, were safely taken into custody. After police investigated, the call was determined to be unfounded.

However, a woman was detained under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act and taken to the Main Street Project.

Sel Burrows, chair of the Point Douglas Residents Committee, emailed 680 CJOB Wednesday morning about the incident, which he said was the second major raid on that address in the past few months.

“It’s a house owned by a formerly convicted drug dealer … who has been unsuccessfully charged with drug dealing three times in the last few years,” he said.

“Neighbours phoned me at 7:30 to happily announce the raid as they negotiated through the police lines to take their kids to daycare.”

