4 charged after Saturday morning carjacking in North Point Douglas
Winnipeg police arrested three men and one woman in connection with a stolen car on the weekend.
Police got a call from a woman in the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. She told officers she was securing her child’s car seat into her car when she was grabbed from behind and thrown to the ground. A man then drove away in her car. She was not injured.
Police found the stolen vehicle parked on the 400 block of Flora Avenue several hours later. A man and a women inside the car were arrested at around 3:30 p.m.
Two more men believed to have been in the car at the time of the theft were found and arrested at a house nearby. One of the suspects had a folding knife and brass knuckles.
Gabriel Guiboche, 20, has been charged with:
- Possess Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
- Fail to Comply with Recognizance X2
Arlan Sumner, 18, has been charged with:
- Possess Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
- Identity Fraud – Intent to Avoid Arrest, prosecution or Obstruct Justice
Blaine Harprer, 20, has been charged with:
- Possess Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
- Possess Firearm, Restricted Weapon/prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order X2
- Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized.
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order X3
Hailey Regent, 20, has been charged with:
- Possess Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
All four were taken into custody.
