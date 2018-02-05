Crime
February 5, 2018 4:23 pm
Updated: February 5, 2018 4:34 pm

4 charged after Saturday morning carjacking in North Point Douglas

By Online Producer  Global News
Winnipeg police arrested four people Sunday after a daytime carjacking.

Winnipeg police arrested four people Sunday after a daytime carjacking.

File / Global News
A A

Winnipeg police arrested three men and one woman in connection with a stolen car on the weekend.

Police got a call from a woman in the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. She told officers she was securing her child’s car seat into her car when she was grabbed from behind and thrown to the ground. A man then drove away in her car. She was not injured.

Police found the stolen vehicle parked on the 400 block of Flora Avenue several hours later. A man and a women inside the car were arrested at around 3:30 p.m.

Two more men believed to have been in the car at the time of the theft were found and arrested at a house nearby. One of the suspects had a folding knife and brass knuckles.

RELATED: Woman has vehicle stolen while waiting at south Winnipeg drive-thru

Gabriel Guiboche, 20, has been charged with:

  • Possess Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
  • Fail to Comply with Recognizance X2

Arlan Sumner, 18, has been charged with:

  • Possess Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
  • Identity Fraud – Intent to Avoid Arrest, prosecution or Obstruct Justice

Blaine Harprer, 20, has been charged with:

  • Possess Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
  • Possess Firearm, Restricted Weapon/prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order X2
  • Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized.
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order X3

Hailey Regent, 20, has been charged with:

  • Possess Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

All four were taken into custody.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Carjacking
Flora Avenue
four arrested
Point Douglas
Selkirk Avenue
Stolen Car
Winnipeg police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News