4 charged after Saturday morning carjacking in North Point Douglas

Winnipeg police arrested three men and one woman in connection with a stolen car on the weekend.

Police got a call from a woman in the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. She told officers she was securing her child’s car seat into her car when she was grabbed from behind and thrown to the ground. A man then drove away in her car. She was not injured.

Police found the stolen vehicle parked on the 400 block of Flora Avenue several hours later. A man and a women inside the car were arrested at around 3:30 p.m.

Two more men believed to have been in the car at the time of the theft were found and arrested at a house nearby. One of the suspects had a folding knife and brass knuckles.

RELATED: Woman has vehicle stolen while waiting at south Winnipeg drive-thru

Gabriel Guiboche, 20, has been charged with:

Possess Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Fail to Comply with Recognizance X2

Arlan Sumner, 18, has been charged with:

Possess Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Identity Fraud – Intent to Avoid Arrest, prosecution or Obstruct Justice

Blaine Harprer, 20, has been charged with:

Possess Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possess Firearm, Restricted Weapon/prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order X2

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized.

Fail to Comply with Probation Order X3

Hailey Regent, 20, has been charged with:

Possess Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

All four were taken into custody.