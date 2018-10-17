Council approves pay increase for next mayor, signs off on plans for SoHo high rise

The last meeting of London City Council before the municipal election on Oct. 22 was a productive one.

Councillors met on Tuesday and worked through their agenda, which included approving zoning changes and amended plans for a proposed high-rise development in the SoHo community. The project by JAM Properties, an 18-storey, 246-unit building, will take up the properties at 147-149 Wellington St. and 253-257 Grey St. The land is currently occupied by the Family Circle Restaurant.

Because the building exceeded the 12-storey height limit for the area, staff recommended certain “bonusing” measures, including a $200,000 contribution by the developer to London’s Bus Rapid Transit plans, underground parking, enhanced landscaping and 10 units of affordable housing at 95 per cent of the market rate for a 20-year term.

Councillors also approved changes to London’s vehicle for hire by-law in the form of deregulating fares for taxis and limos in order to compete with ride-sharing company Uber, which uses surge pricing. The minimum fare will continue to start at $3.50 per trip. Companies will also no longer be required to have cameras in cabs.

The group also approved an increase to the mayor’s salary that will take effect in 2019. The group voted 7-5 in favour of increasing the wage to $138,025. The increase will make up for the phasing out of the non-taxable portion of the earnings. It means the take-home portion of the mayor’s salary will remain around its current level at $83,678.