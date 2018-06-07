Family Circle restaurant sold to make way for residential high rise

A mainstay in London’s restaurant community has been sold in order to make way for a residential high rise.

Family Circle Restaurant owner Spiro Letsos told 980 CFPL he signed the papers a few years ago.

“I was joking around with the real estate girl, whatever she was, investor, and when I say a number, I just say high number just for fun,” he laughed.

“And then all of a sudden, next day she came with her papers and an offer and I cannot refuse because I’m a man of my word, if I say something, I do it.”

The restaurant on Wellington Road will stay open for at least a year, however, as the development plan has yet to receive final approval from the city.

Speaking on London Live on 980 CFPL, Letsos was asked what he’d do in the event that the development was not approved.

“If it doesn’t happen I’m going to do some renovations inside and I keep it and looks like I’m going to die in here, you know, that’s how much I love it!”

Letsos says it will be hard for him to leave, but he is looking forward to spending more time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

“I met all these beautiful people here in London, they come here for years and years, it’s like a tradition place,” he said.

“I love it from the first moment I see it. Now it’s a little bit hard for me to leave, but I have, as I say, they leave me no choice because the amount was great and it gives me that opportunity to relax a little bit.”

As for the proposed high rise, the city and developer are working together, but there are still more hurdles to overcome before shovels hit the ground.