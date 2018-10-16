‘Better relations’ help London city council reach tentative agreement with CUPE

London city council and CUPE Local 101 have reached an early tentative agreement before the current collective agreement expires at the end of 2018.

In an email sent by the the city of London, the new collective agreement also provides for some benefit improvements, as well as clarifying wording for some of its provisions.

READ MORE: Mayoral contender Ed Holder talks transit, jobs in ongoing London Live series

“Both sides worked together to ratify this as quickly as possible,” said CUPE Local 101 President Steve Holland.

“Better relations between city management and the union have helped us reach this agreement today.”

WATCH: Peterborough Regional Health Centre faces possible bed closures and staff layoffs: CUPE

According to the city, the agreement will be in effect from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2022, with wages set to increase in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

CUPE Local 101 is the City of London Corporation’s largest bargaining unit, representing approximately 836 full-time and part-time permanent and temporary employees.