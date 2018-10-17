Small business owners in Manitoba concerned about cannabis legalization

Not enough resources are a concern for small Manitoba businesses who are uneasy about the legalization of cannabis.

More than half of small business owners are concerned that legalization of cannabis will affect their workplace safety, according to a survey by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

The study shows many of the questions surrounding the legalization is confusing for employers.

About 61 per cent of Manitoba business owners say they don’t know their responsibilities as an employer now that it is legal.

“Governments had the opportunity to create a clear, modern system for cannabis. Unfortunately, the process of legalization has created more questions than answers for small business owners,” said Dan Kelly, CFIB’s President.

Kelly said most small business owners don’t have the resources needed to prepare for the new reality of legal cannabis.

“The hundreds of questions we have received on how to address cannabis-related workplace issues provides clear evidence of the uncertainty and need for proper guidance,” Kelly said.

A third of business owners say the provincial government should develop tools and give guidance to help employers meet their health and safety responsibilities of cannabis.

The CFIB 2019 Manitoba Pre-Budget Survey was conducted online from Oct. 10 to Oct.15, 2018 and is based on a preliminary sample of 174 small business owners from Manitoba. For comparison purposes, a probability sample with the same number of respondents would have a margin of error of plus or minus 7.4 per cent, 19 times out of 20.