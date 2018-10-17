Cannabis is now legal, here’s everything you need to know before you light up in New Brunswick

At the stroke of midnight the use of recreational cannabis became legal in Canada.

The nation’s provinces and territories have each taken different approaches to legalization. Here’s what you need to know before you light up in New Brunswick.

Where and how

New Brunswick has set the legal age of consumption at 19 and the only licensed retailer able to sell cannabis in the province will be the newly created Crown corporation: Cannabis NB.

Cannabis NB will use 20 standalone retail spaces scattered through 15 communities in the province.

You’ll also be able to purchase cannabis online at the Cannabis NB website.

The website details how to choose cannabis based on the desired effects, how to spot when cannabis is “off” and how to keep it fresh. It even offers step-by-step instructions (complete with photographs) on how to roll a joint.

If you choose to grow your own cannabis you’ll be permitted to grow up to four plants per household.

What you can buy

You’ll be able to buy 59 products at Cannabis NB, although don’t expect for them to have everything you want on Wednesday.

Cannabis NB says that some of their supplier have experience logistical issues meaning “some planned products have been delayed beyond [Oct. 17].”

The province says seeds will not be available to purchase until the end of November.

Dried flower cannabis, pre-rolled joints as well as extracts and accessories will be available for sale.

There’s a 30-gram limit on the amount of cannabis you can purchase and possess at one time in New Brunswick.

How much will it cost you

Cannabis NB has set the price of dried flower cannabis will range from $8.50 to $15.50 a gram while pre-rolled joints will cost about $6.50.

Edible oils will cost between $25.99 and $49.99 while accessories could range from $1.50 to $224.99.

Prices may change as a result of demand.

Where you can use it

New Brunswick has decided that it will be against the law to consume cannabis in a public place and while in or on a vehicle.

You will be permitted to smoke cannabis on private property or land adjacent to private property.

However, landlords will be able to restrict tenants from growing or smoking cannabis. If a landlord decides that the smoking of tobacco is permitted they cannot ban the smoking of cannabis.