Camping for cannabis

With just one more sleep until recreational cannabis becomes legal in Canada, some people just can’t wait. One excited person has set up camp in front of the Delta 9 store on Dakota Street to make sure to be one of the first in the province to purchase some pot. While Delta 9 will start selling cannabis online at 12:01am on October 17th, this camper will have to wait a little bit longer as the store will not be open until 10am.

