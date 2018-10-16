Cannabis
October 16, 2018 10:25 pm

Camping for cannabis

Gerry Richardson By Producer  Global News

An excited camper sets up outside a cannabis store to wait for the first day of legal recreational sales

With just one more sleep until recreational cannabis becomes legal in Canada, some people just can’t wait.  One excited person has set up camp in front of the Delta 9 store on Dakota Street to make sure to be one of the first in the province to purchase some pot.   While Delta 9 will start selling cannabis online at 12:01am on October 17th, this camper will have to wait a little bit longer as the store will not be open until 10am.
