October 16, 2018 9:54 am

Winnipeg pot shop opening at 12:01 am Wednesday

By Writer/Producer  Global News

Pot will soon be delivered to your door in Winnipeg.

Manitobans can start legally using marijuana sooner than they think.

One of Winnipeg’s pot shops, Delta 9, announced they’ll be opening their online business just after midnight tonight.

The company says it will start selling marijuana at 12:01 a.m.

Delta 9 CEO John Arbuthnot says the company will take online orders for recreational cannabis through its website.

“Our goal in short order is to be able to deliver product to the customer’s door, anywhere in Winnipeg, in about one hour,” Arbuthnot said.

According to a media release, the orders will have same-day delivery in Winnipeg, carried out by bonded Pineapple Express delivery service.

Deliveries outside of Winnipeg will be shipped by Canada Post, taking one to two days for delivery.

Doors will open at the company’s storefront at 10 a.m, located in the St. Vital area of Winnipeg.

