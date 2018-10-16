Winnipeg pot shop opening at 12:01 am Wednesday

Manitobans can start legally using marijuana sooner than they think.

One of Winnipeg’s pot shops, Delta 9, announced they’ll be opening their online business just after midnight tonight.

READ MORE: Delta 9 to supply Manitoba with 2.3-million grams of legal marijuana

The company says it will start selling marijuana at 12:01 a.m.

Delta 9 CEO John Arbuthnot says the company will take online orders for recreational cannabis through its website.

“Our goal in short order is to be able to deliver product to the customer’s door, anywhere in Winnipeg, in about one hour,” Arbuthnot said.

According to a media release, the orders will have same-day delivery in Winnipeg, carried out by bonded Pineapple Express delivery service.

READ MORE: Pot retailers announce stores in Manitoba, including cannabis ‘superstore’ in St. Vital

Deliveries outside of Winnipeg will be shipped by Canada Post, taking one to two days for delivery.

Doors will open at the company’s storefront at 10 a.m, located in the St. Vital area of Winnipeg.