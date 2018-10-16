Take a look behind the scenes at one of Winnipeg’s first cannabis stores

One of Winnipeg’s first cannabis shops has been working hard to ensure they are ready to roll Oct. 17.

Delta 9’s first shop in Winnipeg opens on Dakota Street in St. Vital bright and early Wednesday — one of two Delta 9 shops set to open across the city — and they’ve been preparing for this day for a long time.

“People can look, they can smell, they can have a rundown from a specialist,” said Delta 9 CEO John Arbuthnot.

“We have digital display boards to give people a full look of pricing per gram.”

Arbuthnot also took Global News inside the vault where the cannabis will be stored on site.

“In terms of what we have on hand here, it looks like approximately 50 to 60 kilograms,” he said.

Delta 9 also wants to ensure that first-time buyers are comfortable and informed about what they are buying.

“You’re gonna see 16-20 staff on the floor at any given time, three or four specialists behind the counter giving cannabis knowledge, five or six people behind the checkouts working the till,” Arbuthnot said.

“The remainder will be roaming the store and finding people who are looking lost.”

Delta 9’s online business opens just after midnight Wednesday. The orders will have same-day delivery in Winnipeg, carried out by a bonded delivery service.

