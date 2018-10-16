Manitoba introduces new fine system for boaters in effort to stop invasive species

With a Manitoba winter imminent, the season for boats and other watercraft is coming to a close, but the province is introducing a new enforcement effort Wednesday to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS).

Boaters will now face set fines for a range of offences, including possessing a prohibited species (like zebra mussels), or failing to stop at watercraft inspection stations.

“We know that Manitobans support our effort to prevent the spread of AIS, and most boaters are responsible about following the steps to clean, drain and dry their equipment,” said sustainable development minister Rochelle Squires.

“We need to ensure all boaters get on board with protecting our environment.”

Fines start at $174 and climb all the way to $2,542 for failing to decontaminate a watercraft.

In addition to the fines, the province is working on an enhanced public awareness campaign.

