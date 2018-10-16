3 people arrested and charged in central Alberta drug investigation

Red Deer RCMP said they have seized drugs and cash and charged three people after a lengthy drug trafficking investigation.

Police said an investigation started in May led to search warrants for an apartment in the area of 50 Avenue and 46 Street in Sylvan Lake and an apartment in the area of 37 Street and 52 Avenue in Red Deer. The warrants were executed on Oct. 10.

Two men were arrested at the Sylvan Lake apartment and one was arrested at the Red Deer home.

Twenty-three grams of methamphetamine, 69 grams of cocaine and about $12,000 in cash as proceeds of crime were seized, police said. RCMP also seized a number of electronics, a Jeep Liberty and a BMW.

“Drug trafficking brings violent crime, weapons offences and property crime to our communities, so the Red Deer drug unit is focused on using criminal intelligence and data analysis to identify those traffickers and disrupt their operations,” said Red Deer RCMP Sgt. Robert Schultz.

Noah Patton, 21, has been charged with four counts of trafficking a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime.

Simon Dejong, 23, has been charged with four counts of trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and failing to comply with conditions of a probation order.

Aaron Brown, 22, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

All three men are scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Nov. 8.