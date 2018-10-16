Alleged comments of woman who says she was gang raped admitted as evidence at Halifax trial

Suggestive comments attributed to a woman who alleges she was gang raped at a Halifax-area military base were admitted as evidence on Monday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

The woman had earlier testified she went to sleep next to British sailor Simon Radford on April 10, 2015, and later awoke face down and naked as at least three men sexually assaulted her.

The complainant, whose name is protected by a publication ban, said she went in and out of consciousness three times, but recognized the voice of at least one man: Darren Smalley.

The 38-year-old British sailor is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a sexual assault involving one or more people at 12 Wing Shearwater.

Earlier this week, a British petty officer testified he overheard the woman tell her friend that she was going to “sleep with” Radford, but the Crown objected to the comment being allowed as evidence.

However, Justice Patrick Duncan decided today that the comment was admissible, but only for the purpose of assessing the woman’s credibility.

The case originally involved four accused, but charges against Radford were stayed earlier in the trial because he was in hospital with a serious infection. The charges can be reinstituted within one year.

Charges against two other sailors have been dropped.

The defence closed its case today. Final submissions have been scheduled for Thursday.