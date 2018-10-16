Powerful winds blow through Atlantic Canada downing trees and disrupting ferry services

Powerful winds are disrupting services in parts of Atlantic Canada as an intense weather system blows through the region.

Marine Atlantic ferries were on hold and some Newfoundland communities were postponing garbage collection as the wet and windy fall storm moves in from the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The eastern portion of the island could see wind speeds of 90 kilometres an hour, while peak gusts could reach 140 km/h on the southern Avalon peninsula.

The area could see 20 to 40 millimetres of rain as well.

NB Power crew member on Botsford Street in #Moncton says a tree fell on a gas line, so they had to cut power to a home. Over 7,000 @Energie_NB customers without power as of 9am this morning. You can get a sense of the strong winds in the video @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/E7P05VtevK — Callum Smith (@smithc902) October 16, 2018

Environment Canada issued weather alerts for all of Newfoundland, parts of Labrador and much of New Brunswick, which could see wind gusts up to 80 km/h.

Roughly 7,000 New Brunswickers were left without power on Tuesday. NB Power and emergency services responded to a home in Moncton after a tree fell on a nearby gas line.

In northern Nova Scotia and throughout P.E.I., the agency says possibly damaging winds could gust to 90 km/h and that people should be watching for tree branches and loose objects.