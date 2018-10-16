Burnaby pedestrian dies in hospital
An elderly man who was struck by a vehicle in Burnaby last weekend has now died in hospital.
The 84-year-old man was struck in the intersection of Canada Way and Ulster Street on Saturday evening and was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
The driver did stay at the scene.
Burnaby RCMP say they are still investigating whether speed was a factor.
