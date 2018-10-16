Canada
London police seek public’s help locating missing 60-year-old woman

Police are appealing to the public for assistance as they continue to search for a 60-year-old woman.

According to police, Sharon Munroe of London was last seen on Oct. 15 at approximately 8 p.m. in the area of Main Street in Lambeth.

Munroe is described as white, female, 5 foot 3, 120 ponds with blue eyes and short dark hair, police said.

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, green sweater and brown corduroy pants, officers said.

Family and police are concerned for her welfare.

Any one with information about Munroe’s whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent in online anonymously to here.

