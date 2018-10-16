London police seek public’s help locating missing 60-year-old woman
Police are appealing to the public for assistance as they continue to search for a 60-year-old woman.
According to police, Sharon Munroe of London was last seen on Oct. 15 at approximately 8 p.m. in the area of Main Street in Lambeth.
READ MORE: Missing London man Sean Buswell sparks police search
Munroe is described as white, female, 5 foot 3, 120 ponds with blue eyes and short dark hair, police said.
She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, green sweater and brown corduroy pants, officers said.
Family and police are concerned for her welfare.
READ MORE: London police locate missing 84-year-old
Any one with information about Munroe’s whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Information can also be sent in online anonymously to here.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.