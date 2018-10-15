Crime
October 15, 2018 9:23 pm

Man in life-threatening condition after southeast Calgary stabbing

A man was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after being stabbed in southeast Calgary on Monday, police said.

Officers responded to the scene at 1 Street S.E. and 9 Street S.E. shortly after 5 p.m.

EMS confirmed a 30-year-old man was taken to hospital.

Police are investigating.

 

 

