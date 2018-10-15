Man in life-threatening condition after southeast Calgary stabbing
A A
A man was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after being stabbed in southeast Calgary on Monday, police said.
Officers responded to the scene at 1 Street S.E. and 9 Street S.E. shortly after 5 p.m.
EMS confirmed a 30-year-old man was taken to hospital.
Police are investigating.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.