What will pot legalization look like in B.C.? Washington state may offer some answers

If you’re looking for a some hints about how marijuana legalization can unfold smoothly, a good example can be found just south of the border in Washington state.

By all accounts, Washington’s story of decriminalization has gone smoother than expected with no major complaints from users, no spike in crime or cannabis-related traffic accidents and apparent harmony between pot businesses and the communities where they’re located.

Globalnews.ca coverage of legalized cannabis

One reason for the state’s apparent success appears to be the policy of local control, which allows towns that don’t want pot businesses to enact moratoriums.

This is the case in the conservative town of Lynden, which has no pot stores under a policy that seems to have wide support in the community.

READ MORE: Is B.C. ready for legal weed? Vancouver police chief says yes for enforcement, drug-impaired driving

Down the road in Blaine, two retail stores and a handful of production facilities have been operating with little friction and generating a small tax windfall for the city.

Blaine City officials told Global News the biggest issue they’ve had so far is a handful of complaints about the skunky odour that periodically emanates from production operations.