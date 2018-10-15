Is B.C. ready for legal weed? Vancouver police chief to provide live update

Vancouver police Chief Const. Adam Palmer, president of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) is speaking at 11 a.m. PT on the CACP’s perspective on police readiness for the legalization of cannabis in B.C.

Cannabis becomes legal in B.C. and across Canada on Oct. 17.

There have been many questions around the issue of policing and cannabis in B.C., once it becomes legal.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) has already said it does not expect the world to change overnight when marijuana is legalized.

Palmer said the VPD won’t be using the federally approved Drager DrugTest 5000 as a screening device.

“It’s not something that we’re going to be deploying here in Vancouver,” he said.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is looking to acquire the Draeger 5000 being made available by the provincial government to assess its operational value. But Sgt. Judy Bird says the force won’t be ready for roadside screening on Oct. 17.

She says the APD wants to assess its operational value.

Vancouver and Delta are not buying the device, while the municipal police departments in Port Moody, New Westminster, and West Vancouver all say they are taking a wait-and-see approach.

The minimum age to buy cannabis in B.C. from Oct. 17 onwards will be 19.

There will be one government-run legal store, in Kamloops, on Oct. 17.

B.C. will eventually have a mix of public- and private-sector retail stores.

Residents will also be able to buy cannabis online on a government-run site.

