Red Deer RCMP need help finding 6-year-old boy with autism who ran from caregiver

RCMP in Red Deer are asking for help finding a six-year-old boy who slipped away from his caregiver at a bus stop in Eastview Monday afternoon.

Christian Carter has autism and may run if approached, RCMP said.

He ran away from the bus stop at 2:30 p.m.

Christian is described by RCMP as 4’4″ tall, about 50 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, black pants and grey and orange shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.