Alberta RCMP
October 15, 2018 6:48 pm

Red Deer RCMP need help finding 6-year-old boy with autism who ran from caregiver

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate six-year-old Christian Carter

Courtesy: RCMP
A A

RCMP in Red Deer are asking for help finding a six-year-old boy who slipped away from his caregiver at a bus stop in Eastview Monday afternoon.

Christian Carter has autism and may run if approached, RCMP said.

He ran away from the bus stop at 2:30 p.m.

Christian is described by RCMP as 4’4″ tall, about 50 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, black pants and grey and orange shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

10-15-Christian-Carter

Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate six-year-old Christian Carter

Courtesy: RCMP
10-15-CARTERChristian

Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate six-year-old Christian Carter

Courtesy: RCMP
10-15-christiancarter

Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate six-year-old Christian Carter

Courtesy: RCMP

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
boy with autism
Child Missing
Lost child
Missing boy
Red Deer
red deer bus stop
Red Deer RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News