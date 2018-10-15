Smoking deals at some Okanagan marijuana dispensaries

With legalization of cannabis just days away, some dispensaries are offering smoking good deals on their product.

“We’ve done 25 per cent off everything in the store,” Cassandra Wardrop of Eden, a Vernon-based marijuana dispensary, told Global News.

Eden, like all other dispensaries, will have to shut down because all dispensary operators will have to re-apply to get a licence to sell pot.

READ MORE: B.C.’s weed dispensaries advised to shut down by Wednesday if they want to operate legally

It’s a move that comes with mixed emotions.

“I feel that is is unfortunate that dispensaries are closing but it is exciting to go through,” Wardrop said. “It’s been a long time and I think it’s time we do it.”

With the looming closure, Eden has reduced its prices in order to clear as much off the shelf as possible.

The sale started last Friday and since then, business has been brisk.

“Our sales have been very, very good, double what they usually are,” Wardrop said.

Wardrop said that’s because consumers are taking advantage of the sale but also planning ahead.

“They are having to stock up because they are worried where they will be finding their cannabis after legalization,” Wardrop said.

Eden’s last day of operation will be on Tuesday.

“Get it while you can, get it while it is still available,” Wardrop said. “Because we don’t know when we will be opening back up.”