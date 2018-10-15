Paul Allen dead: Microsoft co-founder dies from cancer aged 65

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has died at the age of 65, according to a statement from his investment firm Vulcan Inc.

Allen died Monday afternoon from complications arising from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Vulcan Inc. said.

The company also released a statement on behalf of Allen’s sister Jody.

“My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend,” Jody said in her statement.

“For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day.”

Allen co-founded Microsoft alongside Bill Gates in 1975.

He also owned or partially owned a number of professional sports teams, and founded numerous scientific research institutes including the Allen Institute of Brain Science, the Institute for Cell Science and the Institute for Artificial Intelligence.

Vulcan Inc. said Allen possessed “a remarkable intellect and a passion to solve some of the world’s most difficult problems, with the conviction that creative thinking and new approaches could make profound and lasting impact.”

“Today we mourn our boss, mentor and friend whose 65 years were too short – and acknowledge the honour it has been to work alongside someone whose life transformed the world.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella hailed Allen’s contributions to the tech giant.

“As co-founder of Microsoft, in his own quiet and persistent way, he created magical products, experiences and institutions, and in doing so, he changed the world,” Nadella said.

