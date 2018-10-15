Calgary council approves changes to allow livestock as emotional support animals

Calgary City Council has approved bylaw changes that will allow people to keep livestock as emotional support animals beginning next year.

On Monday, councillors approved changes to the Responsible Pet Ownership bylaw to allow for non-traditional emotional support animals, which include chickens, miniature horses and pigs.

The city said it did not consider wildlife and exotic animals in its recommendations, as the keeping of these animals is regulated by provincial and federal legislation.

“These bylaw amendments were developed to balance the rights of people in need of emotional support animals with those of other Calgarians,” Jennifer Lawlor, business strategist for Calgary Community Standards, said in a news release.

“We consulted with Alberta Health Services, the Calgary Humane Society, Alberta Farm Animal Care and several mental health organizations to develop the bylaw amendment, policy and processes. We believe these amendments are an opportunity for council to support mental health in Calgary.”

The city said those applying for permits must include a letter from a mental health professional and ensure they can meet the guidelines for the care and maintenance of the animal.

The decision comes after councillors unanimously agreed in February to establish a committee to re-examine the bylaw following a special Global News series in December that told the story of Nikki Pike, a sex abuse survivor fighting to keep her three doctor-prescribed emotional support hens.

The new permit process will be implemented early in 2019, the city said in a news release on Monday.

With files from Heide Pearson, Global News.