October 15, 2018 2:50 pm

Julian Assange ordered by Ecuador to avoid sensitive topics, improve pet care: reports

By Staff The Associated Press

FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017.

REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/FIle photo
LONDON – A media report says that Ecuador has formally ordered WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to steer clear of topics that could harm its diplomatic interests.

The nine-page memo published Monday by the Ecuadorean website Codigo Vidrio says Assange is prohibited from “interfering in the internal affairs of other states.”

The document also orders Assange to keep the embassy clean, threatening to confiscate Assange’s pet cat if he does not look after it.

READ MORE: Ecuador, U.K. seek solution to end standoff over Wikileaks founder Julian Assange

The Associated Press could not immediately authenticate the document, but Codigo Vidrio has a track record of publishing inside material from within the London embassy. Messages left with Ecuador’s Foreign Ministry and WikiLeaks representatives were not immediately returned.

Assange has been living at the embassy since 2012, when the Australian ex-hacker applied for asylum to avoid extradition to Sweden.

Assange is back online nearly six months after the Ecuadorean government suspended Assange‘s communications in March. At the time, he discussed issues on social media that could damage the country’s diplomatic relations, including a diplomatic crisis between London and Moscow as well as Catalonian separatism.

*With a file from Reuters

© 2018 The Canadian Press

